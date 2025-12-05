Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Another 1.9-magnitude earthquake recorded in Granada province this Friday

It occurred at 11.22am, at a depth of 19 kilometres

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Friday, 5 December 2025, 14:13

Another earthquake was registered on 5 December, this time in Granada province. The 1.9-magnitude earthquake was reported in the town of Zafarraya at 11.22am, less than an hour after a 4.8-magnitude tremor was felt in the provinces of Malaga, Seville and Cordoba. No personal or material damage has been reported in Andalucía so far.

The Zafarraya earthquake was recorded at a depth of 19 kilometres from the epicentre.

According to sources from the geography institute, the earthquake was also felt in other Andalusian provinces such as Cordoba and the Guadalquivir Valley area. In Malaga, the earthquake was felt along the coast, from Estepona to Motril in Granada province (Benalmádena, Chilches, Torrox and Nerja). It was also felt in the interior of the province, in Ronda, Antequera and Alhaurín de la Torre. Most people reported feeling a slight tremor of between two and five seconds.

