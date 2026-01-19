Andalusian health service calls for blood donations for Cordoba train crash victims: 'It is essential'

EP Monday, 19 January 2026, 10:24 Share

The Andalusian health service (SAS) has urged people to continue donating blood to help the injured passengers of the Adamuz train crash in Cordoba, which happened on Sunday, 18 January.

In a statement published on X, the department said that "current requirements for blood supplies are covered", but "blood donation remains essential", as the needs of the health department is updated "in the coming days".

Cordoba's Reina Sofía university hospital, where the majority of the injured passengers are being treated, has thanked the Spanish population for their "solidarity" and appealed for donations to continue "in an organised and responsible way".

Just days before the accident, the SAS had already issued an appeal for blood and platelet donations in order to replenish reserves after the Christmas period, when stocks had fallen to around half of what is considered necessary. According to sources within the department, reserves are currently "low after three weeks of public holidays". However, the regional health service expects levels to recover in the coming days, "as donation activity gradually returns to normal".

In total, 272,413 donations of blood, plasma and platelets were recorded across Andalucía in 2025. Over the holidays, the Andalusian network for transfusion medicine, tissues and cells (Ramttc) launched its Christmas campaign 'Comienza tu tradición navideña' ('Start Your Christmas Tradition'), encouraging the public, particularly young people and first-time donors, to make blood and plasma donations.

Donations can be made both at permanent donation centres in provincial capitals and major cities, as well as at mobile units, which travel through towns and villages across all eight Andalusian provinces. Coordination within the network ensures that blood and its components are delivered wherever they are needed, "operating as a single system serving the whole of Andalucía".

Up-to-date information on donation locations and times is available on the social media channels of transfusion centres, on the Andalusian health service website under the 'Donar Sangre' section and through the Dona Sangre Andalucía app, the official public health app for Andalucía, available free of charge for Android and iOS devices.