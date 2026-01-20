Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Andalusian fisheries sector welcomes agreement reached on EU controls

ABC

seville.

Tuesday, 20 January 2026, 14:25

President of the Andalusian federation of fishing associations (Faape) José María Gallart announced on Monday that "the fishing sector is satisfied with the agreement reached with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to resolve the problems related to the new European Union (EU) controls".

Gallart said that the main stumbling block was the strict timing rules for communicating the entry of vessels at the port, which have been eliminated. The president of Faape stated that notifying should be done "at the momet the ship sets course for port, without any time margin".

Gallart thanked the ministry for finding a "satisfactory" solution to "the biggest problem". He specifically extended his gratitude to secretary general for fisheries Isabel Artime who had analysed the challenges in the application of certain control regulations with the national federation of fishermen's guilds (FNCP) and the Spanish fisheries confederation on Monday.

