Andalusia set to become the Spanish region with the least bureaucracy under new simplification law

José Luis Piedra Seville Monday, 1 September 2025, 16:50

The Junat de Andalucía regional government plans to approve and submit to Parliament the law on administrative simplification, which aims to make Andalucía the region with "the least bureaucracy" in Spain, by the end of the year.

The Junta is working on the drafting of this new regulation that will bring to a legislative close the policy of the last five years to reduce administrative obstacles and formalities and streamline the functioning of the regional administration through the approval of up to five previous decrees.

This law is intended to be the culmination of a regulatory process that began in 2019. According to the regional ministry of the presidency, it has generated more than 850 active simplification measures, promoted through five previous regional decrees.

The main objective is to consolidate and unify the measures scattered in previous decrees into a coherent and accessible legal text that avoids legislative fragmentation. The new regulation also aims to boost economic development, employment and investment by guaranteeing legal certainty through a facilitating, agile and digital administration.

More than 84% of the documentation enters the Junta digitally, reducing its more than 1,000 applications to 100

This law is an extension to the measures already in place, backed by concrete and quantifiable results such as those promoted by the 'Andalucía Simplifica' plan - a project that has made it possible to eliminate numerous unnecessary procedures and reduce deadlines, replace prior authorisations with responsible declarations, implement positive administrative silence, improve internal coordination and eliminate duplication, among other objectives.

All this has been achieved through the approval of almost 600 measures, which have led to the modification of 176 regulations. In addition, 90% of the applications used in the Junta have been reduced, from more than a thousand to less than 100.

Digital document management

Among the results of these measures is the radical reduction in the use of paper, as 87.4% of documentation is now digital and enters the Junta electronically.

The Spanish region also leads in the number of electronic certificates for natural persons and the use of the Carpeta Ciudadana has tripled, bringing together more than 400 procedures and services, together with a notable growth in the number of entries through the electronic window, which now exceeds one million.

Regional minister of the presidency Antonio Sanz advanced the development of the new Carpeta Empresa, which will have its own entity but will follow the process of definition and implementation of the Carpeta Ciudadana.

From now on, it will allow people in Andalucía to access their documentation directly from their mobile phones, from any place and at any time, avoiding the need for them to travel and carry out different procedures in order to send their queries to the administration.