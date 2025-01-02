Andalucía to speed up 'blue badge' for disabled parking process

Raquel Merino Malaga Thursday, 2 January 2025, 21:24

To be the holder of a 'blue badge' parking permit for vehicles for people with reduced mobility in Spain's Andalucía region, it is essential to have a recognised degree of disability equal to or greater than 33 per cent and it can only be obtained upon application and presentation of the corresponding documentation, either in person or electronically.

However, the Junta de Andalucía has announced that it is going to speed up the procedure for applicants to obtain the card. The improvement consists of the fact that, once recognised by an assessment centre of the Junta de Andalucía and having proving a minimum of 33% degree of disability, the parking permit will be automatically authorised together with the resolution of the degree of disability.

To this end, the Junta will update the regulation to adapt it to the Royal Decree of 2022, which establishes the procedure for the recognition, declaration and qualification of the degree of disability, which will include a new scale for the assessment of 'limitations in mobility activities (BLAM)'.

Card use and eligibility requirements

Holders of parking permits are entitled, throughout Spain, to request the reservation of a parking space, upon application to the corresponding administration near their home or workplace. In addition, they may also park in places set aside for people with disabilities; in time-limited parking areas for the necessary period of time and in areas reserved for loading and unloading, under the terms established by the local administration, as well as to stop anywhere on the road, for justified reasons and for the essential time, and to access roads, areas or urban spaces with restricted circulation for residents, as long as the destination is within that area.

As for the requirements, in addition to having a recognised degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, one of the following conditions must be met:

- Have serious problems of reduced mobility: be a wheelchair user; be absolutely dependent on two walking sticks, or have behaviour that is difficult to control, due to serious mental health conditions -or, failing this, have at least seven points on the mobility assessment scale in force (Royal Decree 1971/1999, of 23 December 1999)-.

- Have a recognised visual impairment that implies a degree of activity limitations equal to or greater than 65 per cent.