Andalucía to implement single-appointment breast- screening system as of 12 January

The regional government of Andalucía has agreed that, from 12 January onwards, all women whose first mammography results hint at the development of breast cancer will undergo a secondary mammography, an ultrasound and a biopsy in a single appointment. This will speed up diagnosis and possible treatment.

The breast units of Andalucía's hospitals will have until 28 February to adapt their schedules and ensure full implementation of this new system.

According to the document released by the Andalusian regional government, this measure aims to ensure that all women with radiological findings in mammograms, whether screening or diagnostic, and classified as BI-RADS 4 or BI-RADS 5, receive all the complementary tests that the radiologist considers necessary to complete the diagnostic process in a single healthcare session (in one day). These include complementary mammography, breast ultrasound and percutaneous core needle biopsy, if necessary.

The aim of this measure is to reduce uncertainty and waiting times, improve continuity of care, minimise travel and guarantee agile, coordinated and person-centred care. Its application will be general, except in some circumstances, which must be duly justified and recorded by the radiologist. These include: women under treatment with anticoagulant or antiplatelet drugs that require prior preparation; women who, after the ultrasound assessment, require a stereotactic biopsy, which must be scheduled in a specific room in the following days; and women who, for personal reasons, decide to postpone the appointment to another date.

This order addresses all management departments, radiodiagnosis units and breast units in the Andalusian public healthcare system and will be applicable to all actions related to the care of women undergoing mammographic tests.

The document also states that administrative bodies may direct the activity of their hierarchically dependent units by means of instructions and service orders. Along the same lines, the regional government has established that senior and executive bodies shall promote and guide administrative activity. Instructions are internal rules intended to establish guidelines and criteria for the units dependent on the body issuing them.

Consequently, the management directorates and the persons responsible for the units involved must ensure effective compliance with the instruction. The directorate general for healthcare may carry out verification, monitoring and evaluation actions in order to ensure its correct implementation and operation.

The head of the directorate general is assigned, among other functions, the responsibility of directing and managing quality healthcare activity, guaranteeing the healthcare rights of residents; programming and planning healthcare resources; and promoting and evaluating actions aimed at improving the continuity and comprehensiveness of healthcare. It is also responsible for planning, coordinating, implementing and evaluating the strategy and specific care plans of the Andalusian health system.

Regional minister of health Antonio Sanz confirmed the single-appointment breast-screening system on social media. He also highlighted that the regional government of Andalucía will "continue working towards a better public health system for all Andalusians".