Departure boards at Malaga Airport. SUR
Air travel

Spain's Andalucía region flies high in world 'Top 5' for new air connections strategy

On offer this year are 530 routes linking the six Andalusian airports with 172 destinations in 37 countries around the world

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 11:56

For the first time ever, the Andalucía region of Spain is among the top five destinations in the world with the best air connectivity strategy. ... The region has been nominated in the Routes World Awards 2025, which are considered the most prestigious awards in the industry.

