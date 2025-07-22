Spain's Andalucía region flies high in world 'Top 5' for new air connections strategy

For the first time ever, the Andalucía region of Spain is among the top five destinations in the world with the best air connectivity strategy. ... The region has been nominated in the Routes World Awards 2025, which are considered the most prestigious awards in the industry.

Andalucía has been chosen in the destinations category. Each candidate is nominated by airlines, which are the main decision-makers in choosing routes. The criteria they base their decisions on are performance, innovation and connections.

Regional minister of transport Arturo Bernal celebrated the joint efforts of Spain's national airport operator (Aena), Andalusian airports, the provincial authorities and private companies, which have contributed to the region's ranking. "Andalucía is experiencing its best moment in air capacity in 2025, with more than 21 million seats and 530 routes linking the six Andalusian airports with 172 airports in 37 countries around the world," he said.

157 is the number of destinations to which you can fly from Malaga Airport

It is no surprise that Malaga Airport takes the lead, with direct flights to 157 destinations at the moment. A total of 62 airline companies link the Costa del Sol with cities in Europe, the Middle East, the US, Canada and North Africa. Second comes Seville Airport, where 21 airlines operate, with flights to 76 destinations.

In addition, Andalucía has previously been chosen to host important events in the industry. Since 2022, the Andalusian regional government has been working on a plan to increase the region's connectivity.