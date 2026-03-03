Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Andalucía business growth 2026: 1,919 new companies founded in January surge

Malaga leads regional expansion with 36% of new startups as total invested capital jumps 22% to €107 million

José Luis Piedra

José Luis Piedra

Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 14:13

Andalucía started the year with 1,919 new commercial companies established in the region, representing a 2.6 per cent increase on the same month in 2025. This is the headline figure from the latest statistics on trading companies in Andalucía (Socmer), published by the Andalusian institute of statistics and cartography (IECA).

Regional minister for the economy, Carolina España, commented on these numbers, stating that "Andalucía continues to demonstrate its capacity to attract entrepreneurial initiatives and generate investor confidence."

These figures for January 2026 point to a continuation of the expansionary trend for the region, both in the number of new businesses launched and in the volume of resources mobilised, as subscribed capital exceeded 107.6 million euros in January.

