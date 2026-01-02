Andalucía is Spain's fastest growing region in number of foreign tourists

Pilar Martínez Málaga Friday, 2 January 2026, 18:42 Share

Almost 91.5 million foreign tourists visited Spain in the first 11 months of 2025. Their preferred destinations were Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Andalucía, but it was the latter that showed the greatest dynamism. Andalucía was the region with the highest growth in foreign tourist arrivals up to November, with a total of 13.6 million and an increase of 6.9%. The figure is double the average increase for the country, which stands at 3.4%, according to data just released by the national institute of statistics (Ine).

To compare, Catalonia saw an increase of 1% in foreign arrivals by the end of November, the Balearic Islands 2.6% and the Canary Islands 3.4%.

According to the ministry of industry and tourism, Andalucía received a total of 825,983 visitors in November, an increase of 6.3%, compared to the rate in the Canary Islands, which was the main destination for international tourists, with 1,461,395 visitors and a year-on-year growth of 0.9%. Catalonia, with 1,273,727 visitors, had the same increase of 0.9%.

The UK was the main country of origin of tourists visiting Spain. Brits accounted for revenue of more than 1.3 billion euros, followed by the French, with 695,770 tourists and an expenditure of 581 million euros. In third place were tourists from Germany, with around 667,000 visitors, but higher expenditure than that of French tourists (949 million euros).

178 euros was the average expenditure per person of tourists visiting Andalucía in November

Furthermore, foreign tourists who visited Andalucía in November increased their average daily expenditure per person the most, if compared to tourists in the other leading regions. According to the Ine's tourist expenditure statistics, each visitor spent 178 euros on average per day, an increase of 11%. However, this is far from the 295 euros in Madrid, although the capital region shows signs of decline, with a drop of 1.5%.

According to the report, foreign tourists left more than 1.18 billion euros in Andalucía in November, which represents an increase of 2.3%, compared to the national average of 5%, which exceeds 8 billion euros.

The ministry of industry and tourism has confirmed that "the trend of growth in destination spending is consolidating above the increase in the rate of arrivals, somewhat more moderate in 2025 than the previous year. A statistical growht that is in line with the ministry's commitment to a new tourism model, more sustainable and based on prioritising quality over quantity, deconcentrating and deseasonalising destinations and diversifying the offer".

According to the ministry, total spending by international tourists up to November amounted to over 126.7 billion euros, which represents an increase of 6.9% compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the national institute of statistics (Ine). "This is already higher than the total accumulated expenditure between January and December 2024, which amounted to almost 126.3 billion euros," the ministry said.