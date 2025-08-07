Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The temperature in some Andalusian provinces has exceeded 40C these days. EFE
Health

Andalucía records 134 heat-related deaths up to July, twice as many as last year

The number of deaths due to high temperatures in Andalucía accounts for 9.1% of the total number in Spain

SUR

Thursday, 7 August 2025, 17:17

A total of 134 people have died in Andalucía from causes related to the high temperatures. According to estimates made by the system for monitoring daily mortality from all causes (MoMo), this figure represents twice as many heat-related deaths as there were last year.

From the beginning of the summer (1 June) until 31 July, a total of 12,154 deaths have been registered in the Andalusian region. Of them, 134 were caused by record temperatures. As a reference, there were 68 deaths in 2024, when the total number of deaths was 11,562.

Andalucía accounts for 9.1% of the total number of heat-related deaths in Spain. Of the 1,467 deaths in Spain, 866 were women, 857 of whom were over the age of 65.

Of the total number of deaths associated with the high temperatures in Andalucía this year, 49 were men and 84 were women . By age, 129 were over the age of 65 and 79 were over the age of 85. However, there were also eight deaths in the 45-65 age group, two in the 15-44 age group and one under the age of 16.

Of the 68 deaths in Andalucía in 2024, 66 people were over 65 and only two victims were women between the ages of 45 and 65.

The MoMo system was developed in 2004 to provide an annual comparison of the increase or reduction of deaths within the framework of the plan of preventive actions against the effects of excessive temperatures. Coordinated by the Ministry of Health, its aim is to reduce the impact of excessive temperatures on the population.

Andalucía welcomed this August with a heatwave that is sweeping across the region, with temperatures reaching 42C in different parts of the provinces of Seville, Cordoba, Jaén and Granada.

On Tuesday, 5 July, an amber alert for temperatures reaching 42C was activated in the Cordoba countryside and in the La Súbbetica district, in the Genil basin in Granada, in the Seville countryside and in most of the provinces of Jaén, Morena and Condado, in the Sierra de Cazorla, Sierra de la Segura and the Guadalquivir valley in Jaén.

A yellow warning was activated in Sierra and Pedroches in Cordoba, Guadix and Baza in Granada, Sierra de Aracena, Andévalo and Condado in Huelva, Jaén city and Montes de Jaén, Antequera and Seville, both the Sierra Norte and Sierra Sur.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Green light for almost 900 new parking spaces in Nerja on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting
  3. 3 Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town
  4. 4 Head to the end of the world to cool off in Spain this summer
  5. 5 This is where you can go stargazing for free on the Costa del Sol this week
  6. 6 This is where you can try a range of Latin American cuisine on the Costa del Sol this week
  7. 7 Junta de Andalucía allocates 233,000 euros for flood defences in Axarquía town
  8. 8 Mijas continues free sports initiative to promote healthy outdoor activities throughout August
  9. 9 Why Restaurant escorpio in Benalmádena Is Worth Discovering
  10. 10 Looking to buy a home in Spain? Choose the real estate company Spanish families trust most

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Andalucía records 134 heat-related deaths up to July, twice as many as last year

Andalucía records 134 heat-related deaths up to July, twice as many as last year