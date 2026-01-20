Andalucía quadruples construction of subsidised housing in just six years

JOSÉ LUIS PIEDRA SEVILLA. Tuesday, 20 January 2026, 10:49 Share

Andalucía has managed to quadruple the construction of subsidised housing over the past six years, from just 3,200 in 2018 to more than 15,000 today, according to the regional ministry of development, territorial planning and housing.

Regional minister Rocío Díaz has highlighted the change that housing in Andalucía has undergone since president of the regional government Juanma Moreno took office.

Díaz has specifically drawn attention to the notable improvement and progress in the promotion of subsidised housing, "with more than 33,000 planned homes and the creation of a land bank that has allowed access to plots for 40,000 homes".

The regional minister says that "when there is political will, there are results". According to her, the next milestone will be reached on 24 January when the Andalusian housing law comes into force, with the goal of "increasing the supply of subsidised housing, promoting renovation, providing more land, reducing bureaucracy and giving greater legal security to owners".

Díaz holds that "housing policy is not improvised" and that what the population needs is "guaranteed solutions as opposed to promises". She gave Andalucía as a reference for effective policies, such as the subsidy that covers 30% of the total cost of the work, through the Ecovivienda Plan that manages EU funds for housing.

One example of this is the new residential development of 20 houses in Rincón de la Victoria, in which the town hall, the central government and the regional government (the Junta) have collaborated.

As with every other long-term solution, Díaz said, this has been possible thanks to "calm debate" and dialogue between the Junta, the central government and other administrations involved in matters of housing. She warns that "without dialogue there can be no effective planning".

Díaz encourages such discussions to continue, in the hopes that the central government will approve the state housing law. The regional minister has high hopes for the forthcoming meeting with the Ministry of Public Work, which can be decisive for the approval of this law, which, according to her, is "essential for all regions" in Spain.

Andalucía is benefiting from the central government's initiative to boost the construction of energy-efficient social rental housing, with a total fund of one billion euros, of which Andalucía has already received the biggest share - 173.3 million.