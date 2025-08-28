Andalucía is national leader in fruit and vegetable exports in Spain and these are the top crops

José Luis Piedra Seville Thursday, 28 August 2025, 20:44 Share

Andalucía leads national fruit and vegetable exports with more than five billion euros accumulated between January and June 2025, achieving its best first-half record since comparable data became available in 1995, with a year-on-year growth of 11.6%. With these numbers, Andalucía registered the highest rise of the five top exporting regions and more than two points higher than the average growth in Spain, which stood at 9.5%.

According to the regional ministry of economy, finance and European funds, in the first half of 2025, the Andalusian fruit and vegetable sector led the national ranking, with 41% of all fruit and vegetable sales from Spain, 16.7% above Valencia (24.4%) and 23.8% more than Murcia (17.3%), which are, respectively second and third in the ranking.

These exports represent an "all-time record" for sales of Andalusian fruit and vegetables around the world in the first half of the year, which shows the great contribution of this sector to the Andalusian foreign sector and the economy in general, as it accounted for 23.7% of all Andalusian exports in this period and 55% of agri-food exports. Furthermore, the sector contributes a "positive balance" of four billion euros to the foreign trade balance.

Five of the eight provinces presented growth in their sales in this period and four did so with record figures, which reflects the regional cohesion that the sector generates. Furthermore, between January and June 2025, year-on-year growth can be seen in eight of the top ten categories of the Andalusian fruit and vegetable export basket to the world, six of them in record figures.

At the top of the list are peppers, with 745 million euros (14.7% of the total) and a notable increase of 20.8% compared to the period from January to June 2024; followed by strawberries, with 657 million (13%) and a growth of 8.9%, also with unprecedented figures; and cranberries, blueberries and other fruits of the Vaccinium genus, with 500 million (9.9%) and an increase of 24.9%, which is the most notable rise among the first ten products.

Tomatoes occupy fourth place, with 495 million (9.8%) and a growth of 4.4%; followed by cucumbers and gherkins, with 465 million (9.2%) and an increase of 22.1%, the second highest of the 'top ten', with unprecedented figures for the periods between January and June. In sixth position are raspberries, blackberries and mulberries, with 305 million (6%), although with a slight fall of 1.4%; followed by avocados, with 243 million (4.8%) and a growth of 16.3% to reach the best figures in their history in these months.

The top ten list finishes with pumpkins and courgettes, with 238 million (4.7%) and a slight decrease of 0.6%; watermelons, with 198 million (3.9%) and an increase of 21.2%, an all-time record; and oranges, with 112 million (2.2%) and a growth of 11.3% in tenth position.

According to the regional government, the Andalusian agricultural sector's leading role as an exporter is shared, with five of the eight provinces increasing their sales in the first half of the year and four of them - Almeria, Cordoba, Huelva and Malaga - reaching historic records.

Almeria, leading province

Almeria leads sales with an "all-time record" of more than 2.5 billion euros, representing 50% of the Andalusian total and a growth of 15.5% compared to the same period last year, the third highest among all the provinces. Huelva follows with more than 1.4 billion euros (27.9% of the total) and an increase of 12.7%.

Malaga shows a notable increase of 16.1% - the second highest - reaching 311 million (6.2% of the total) and record figures. Following it is Seville, with 294 (5.8%), with a decrease of 11%, and Granada, which grew by 3.6%, adding 271 million euros (5.4%)

Cadiz is the sixth largest exporting province with 132 million (2.6%) and a drop of 5.2%; followed by Cordoba, which stands out with an increase of 26.8% - the highest of all the provinces, with 108 million (2.1% of the total). Jaén is the province with the lowest export weight - 6.4 million (0.1%), with a fall of 11%.

Fruit and vegetables from Andalucía reach 87 countries, but it is Europe that concentrates 99% of international sales. Germany remains the leading destination, with almost 1.6 billion euros (31.6% of the total) and an increase of 11.1% compared to January-June 2024. France follows with 712 million (14.1%) and a growth of 11.4%. After that comes the Netherlands, with 587 million (11.6%) and an increase of 13.5% in this first half of the year.

The UK is in fourth place with 539 million (10.7%), although it recorded a slight decrease of 0.8%; followed by Portugal, which reached 227 million (4.5%), with a notable increase of 26.1%; while Italy added 220 million (4.4%) and grew by 6.1% compared to the first half of 2024.

Poland is in seventh place with 206 million (4.1%) and an increase of 14.8%. Then come Switzerland, with 157 million (3.1%) and the largest increase among the top ten destinations of 34%; Belgium, with 124 million (2.5%) and a growth of 3.2%; and Austria, with 122 million (2.4%) and an increase of 26.9%, the second largest of the top ten.

In the Top 30 enter markets such as Greece (27th), with an increase of more than double (132%); Bulgaria (28th and up 76%); Lithuania (20th and up 43%); Slovenia (29th and up 43%); and Croatia (21st and up 41%).

This data is derived from the figures of the foreign trade statistics of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise.