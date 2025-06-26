Andalucía launches Nexus - the 'brain' of its new tourism model

Pilar Martínez Malaga Thursday, 26 June 2025, 13:57 Compartir

Turismo Andaluz's headquarter was radiating neon lights at the presentation of Nexus - the 'brain' of the new Andalusian tourism model. More than two hundred professionals attended the event that celebrated the tool, for the launch of which five partners collaborate: Microsoft, Telefónica, Amazon, Linkedin and Simpleview.

Adorned with words such as future, connection, talent, intelligence, innovation and sustainability, the tool aims to bring Andalucía to the forefront of smart tourism. Regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal described the vision for Andalucía's future as "ambitious and unprecedented", as well as capable of overcoming the challenges of tourism.

As Bernal said, Nexus will provide solutions and allow professionals and destinations to make decisions, plan promotional campaigns or retain talent through data and artificial intelligence (AI). He added that today's tourism "needs integrated, agile responses that are aligned with the sector's major challenges, which is why this new ecosystem has been created to guarantee long-term sustainability and competitiveness".

According to the regional minister, the tool brings together administrations, technological giants and local companies to convert tourism innovation into measurable results. "The relevant projects that have been launched required a change of focus in order to reach the business fabric with strength. To make this leap, alliances are being built with a series of leading international companies and benchmarks that are already rewriting the rules of innovation and technology worldwide to place talent and innovation at the service of the destination and its businesses," he said, highlighting that Andalucía also disposes of the collaboration of international organisations and initiatives such as UN Tourism and NECsTour.

Five axes

Bernal pointed to five axes as the pillars of the tool: data management, audience acquisition, talent development, sustainable internationalisation and the acceleration of tourism SMEs (small and medium-size businesses) in the region. The main idea is for the tool to support any owner or manager - of a rural house, a large or small town hall, a hotel chain or any administration - in making the right decisions when overcoming challenges.

"It is a technological development in areas such as business intelligence, automated marketing or the concentration of large amounts of data and its transformation, with artificial intelligence, into valuable information for decision making," he said.

The regional minister stated that this project allows "any professional or company, regardless of its size, to have access to the same opportunities for transformation, as well as the incorporation of a practical, modern and accessible training strategy. A collective intelligence that connects data, talent and technology, to build together the new Andalusian tourism model".

At the launch of this new tool, global head of tourism at Microsoft Alejandro Mullor highlighted the giant's commitment to Andalucía. President of the national institute of statistics Elena Manzanera highlighted the role that the tool will play in turning the complex into useful and the technical into everyday. "Statistics are key to this exciting project because of their ability to contribute to a reliable environment," she said.

Manager of tech sales at Amazon Antonio Salcedo said that his company can help thanks to the 300 million customers, who are Amazon's "highest quality data". Director for Spain and Portugal at Simpleview Manuel Lara stressed that it is vital not to lose the essence of "good tourism advertising" in a world saturated with a lot of noise.

Manager of business and smart cities for B2B at Telefónica Diego López, stated that "this project is going to be a success and Andalucía is going to become a benchmark in the transformation of tourism. Nexus' objective is to make people's lives easier thanks to the use of technology." Likewise, Antonio Pizarro, head of the public sector at Linkedin, said: "This labour observatory is going to be very important because the skills most in demand today won’t be the same in 2030."

They are all key players in Andalucía Nexus and its five pillars: Audience, which develops the system that ensures the right people see you, enabling highly targeted promotional campaigns to attract the most relevant tourists; Future, aimed at addressing the challenge of sustainability, where Andalucía wants to help shape the rules of the new tourism model being promoted across Europe; Talent, focused on retaining skilled professionals and bringing in valuable new team members; Data, which turns raw data into useful insights to support decision-making; and Lab, a space designed to support training and learning through real-world case studies.