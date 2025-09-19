Andalucía to get special police unit to help detect illegal tourist accommodation

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 19 September 2025, 16:57 Share

The region's minister of tourism Arturo Bernal has updated the data regarding tourist use dwellings (referred to as VUTs in Spain) cancelled by the Junta de Andalucía regional government. The number of accommodations cancelled due to non-compliance with regional and local regulations since 2024 and up to this September now numbers 10,586.

This measure is part of a "control and regulation strategy that seeks to guarantee the legality and quality of tourist accommodation in the region". According to the Junta, authorities have strengthened their inspection policy with concrete measures that include "more cancellations, more control and more institutional collaboration".

Among the actions highlighted is the forthcoming setting up of a specialised unit of the National Police force that will support tourism inspectors in detecting illegal activities.

In addition, collaboration agreements have been signed with eight municipalities - Seville, Malaga, Granada, Cadiz, Jerez de la Frontera, Almeria, Alhaurín el Grande and El Puerto de Santa Maria - and another 23 are in the pipeline. The aim of these collaborations is to enable data sharing, coordination of actions and a measure boost at municipal and regional level.

One of the main new features is the improvement of the Andalusian tourism registry computer system , which now includes warnings to inform residents when they try to register a VUT in areas with urban planning restrictions.