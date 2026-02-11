Andalucía urges Spain's government to scrap single tourist housing register

Pilar Martínez Málaga Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 15:01 Share

The Andalusian regional ministry of tourism is urging the central government to put an end to the Registro Único de Viviendas Turísticas (single tourist housing registry), which creates a duplicate of the Andalusian tourism register and a breach of EU law.

Last week, the European Technical Regulation Information System (Tris) warned that Spain is breaching internal market regulations by maintaining duplicate registers.

Regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal addressed his request at the torism sector conference held in Madrid on Tuesday. He demanded that the central government "move from words to deeds, that it strictly apply the European regulation on housing for tourist use and that it repeal the decree as it invades regional competences, generates legal insecurity and does not resolve the real problems of either the tourist sector or access to housing".

In his speech, he reminded the government that tourism is within the competences of each region in the country, not within those of the state. "We demand institutional respect, effective dialogue and a real change in policies," Bernal said. He added that tourism is important for Spain's economy and employment and that the real issue goes beyond the registers.

The EU's warning concerns a regulation that bans submitting the same property to more than one registration procedure when there is already a mandatory one, regardless of the administrative level that imposes it. It warns that the state registry is a duplication of the Andalusian tourism registry, which first established this procedure. Brussels has given Spain until May to find a solution.

According to Bernal, the regional and the central governments can agree on one thing, namely that "tourism is not the root of the housing problem" and that deeper and more comprehensive solutions are necessary.