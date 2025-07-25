Cases of new variant of coronavirus registered in Spain's Andalucía region

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 25 July 2025, 10:57 Compartir

The Andalusian public health service (SAS) has already registered cases in the region of the new XFG variant of Covid-19, mutations of the virus that "have not been associated with greater clinical severity, but that have a possible selective advantage over previous immunity".

The SAS confirmed to Europa Press that in recent weeks an "increase in the incidence" of Covid has been detected both in primary care and in hospitals, although "these are still low incidence rates and are well below the levels reached in this same period in the previous season, when there was an epidemic wave of the disease".

According to the latest data available from the Andalusian reference laboratories, the XFG variant is already circulating. It derives from a BA.2.75+JN.1 recombination and its mutational profile is very similar to that of other "lineages" that are circulating (XFB, XEC and NB.1).

In week 29 of this year (14 to 20 July), the provisional estimated rate of Covid was 25.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence in Andalucía has presented an endemic behaviour with low rates, "with small fluctuations, without reaching an epidemic wave of the disease", the regional ministry of health pointed out.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in June 2025 of an increase in Covid-19 cases worldwide caused by a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which it has been monitoring, specifying that for the moment the risk to public health is considered "low".