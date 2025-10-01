Listed by province, Andalucía now has enough plots of land on its books to build over 40,000 subsidised housing units

Héctor Barbotta Seville Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 17:56 Share

Public and private developers looking to build public housing in Andalucía now have land available for 40,937 units across the region's eight provinces. The regional ministry of housing published its land pool details on Tuesday that, according to the regional minister in charge of housing, Rocío Díaz, is "a fundamental tool to address the housing shortage and to promote public-private collaboration".

The land included in this pool, a total of 659 plots spread over 13 municipalities, is both publicly and privately owned. These landowners have made it available for the construction of affordable housing. "We knew the land existed and all that was needed was to make it visible, organise it and make it available with clear criteria and transparency", said Díaz in her speech on Tuesday. It was a day of presentations about this housing opportunity, which was attended by developers, professional associations and social and financial stakeholders.

Zoom Regional housing minister Rocío Díaz, with political and industry colleagues at Tuesday's presentation. J.A.

The land pool is one of the measures launched with the approval last February of the decree-law on urgent housing measures. The 13 Andalusian municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants (Algeciras, Almeria, Cadiz, Cordoba, Dos Hermanas, Granada, Huelva, Jaen, Jerez de la Frontera, Malaga, Marbella, Roquetas de Mar and Seville) participated in its creation. The inventory can be consulted starting this Tuesday on the regional housing ministry's website: land for affordable housing

There are 659 plots with capacity for 40,937 subsidised housing units and a surface area of nearly 1.5 million square metres.

Residential use

These plots can be identified on the website designed by technicians from the regional ministry in question and IECA (Andalucía's institute of statistics and cartography) by means of a map with legends for each plot. This distinguishes plots for residential use, with capacity for more than 32,800 homes, with an expected increase in the number of homes of 15.07%.

Plots for 6,796 homes on public land and another 1,319 on tertiary land have also been identified. These plots of land, with the urgent measures decree-law in force, can also be used for subsidised housing.

According to regional housing minister Díaz, who stressed the need to promote collaboration with the private sector to address the housing need, the essence of the land pool is that "behind each plot of land, there is a real possibility of a home". She also insisted that "it is not only the result of months of technical work, but the starting point for truly changing access to housing in Andalucía."

By municipality, plots have been earmarked for 1,558 dwellings in Almeria capital, 1,065 in Roquetas de Mar, 252 in Cadiz city, 486 in Algeciras, 1,888 in Jerez de la Frontera, 4,225 in Cordoba capital, 6,314 in Granada capital, 1,633 in Huelva, 569 in Jaen capital, 8511 in Malaga capital, 172 in Marbella, 7,469 in Seville and 6,805 in Dos Hermanas.

Private sector

The regional minister thanked all stakeholders and groups linked to the housing sector for their collaboration and dialogue in "working together on this challenge". "Your participation, your contributions and your involvement are key to providing a serious and effective response in Andalucía to one of the primary and most serious social concerns", she stated.

The land pool for subsidised (social) housing was presented at Tuesday's conference led by Díaz, alongside Fadeco (trade association for real estate agents in Andalucía) president Ignacio Peinado, dean of Seville's college of architects Nuria Canivell, director of Malaga's municipal housing institute José María Cerezo, director of Emvisesa (Seville's municipal housing company) Manuel Morillo, and president of Seville's college of technical architects Helena Ruiz, among other representatives from the regional government.