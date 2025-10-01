Listed by province, Andalucía now has enough plots of land on its books to build over 40,000 subsidised housing units
The regional Junta government has published its latest land pool, an inventory of land made available in the 13 municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants
Seville
Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 17:56
Public and private developers looking to build public housing in Andalucía now have land available for 40,937 units across the region's eight provinces. The regional ministry of housing published its land pool details on Tuesday that, according to the regional minister in charge of housing, Rocío Díaz, is "a fundamental tool to address the housing shortage and to promote public-private collaboration".
The land included in this pool, a total of 659 plots spread over 13 municipalities, is both publicly and privately owned. These landowners have made it available for the construction of affordable housing. "We knew the land existed and all that was needed was to make it visible, organise it and make it available with clear criteria and transparency", said Díaz in her speech on Tuesday. It was a day of presentations about this housing opportunity, which was attended by developers, professional associations and social and financial stakeholders.
The land pool is one of the measures launched with the approval last February of the decree-law on urgent housing measures. The 13 Andalusian municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants (Algeciras, Almeria, Cadiz, Cordoba, Dos Hermanas, Granada, Huelva, Jaen, Jerez de la Frontera, Malaga, Marbella, Roquetas de Mar and Seville) participated in its creation. The inventory can be consulted starting this Tuesday on the regional housing ministry's website: land for affordable housing
There are 659 plots with capacity for 40,937 subsidised housing units and a surface area of nearly 1.5 million square metres.
Residential use
These plots can be identified on the website designed by technicians from the regional ministry in question and IECA (Andalucía's institute of statistics and cartography) by means of a map with legends for each plot. This distinguishes plots for residential use, with capacity for more than 32,800 homes, with an expected increase in the number of homes of 15.07%.
Plots for 6,796 homes on public land and another 1,319 on tertiary land have also been identified. These plots of land, with the urgent measures decree-law in force, can also be used for subsidised housing.
According to regional housing minister Díaz, who stressed the need to promote collaboration with the private sector to address the housing need, the essence of the land pool is that "behind each plot of land, there is a real possibility of a home". She also insisted that "it is not only the result of months of technical work, but the starting point for truly changing access to housing in Andalucía."
By municipality, plots have been earmarked for 1,558 dwellings in Almeria capital, 1,065 in Roquetas de Mar, 252 in Cadiz city, 486 in Algeciras, 1,888 in Jerez de la Frontera, 4,225 in Cordoba capital, 6,314 in Granada capital, 1,633 in Huelva, 569 in Jaen capital, 8511 in Malaga capital, 172 in Marbella, 7,469 in Seville and 6,805 in Dos Hermanas.
Private sector
The regional minister thanked all stakeholders and groups linked to the housing sector for their collaboration and dialogue in "working together on this challenge". "Your participation, your contributions and your involvement are key to providing a serious and effective response in Andalucía to one of the primary and most serious social concerns", she stated.
The land pool for subsidised (social) housing was presented at Tuesday's conference led by Díaz, alongside Fadeco (trade association for real estate agents in Andalucía) president Ignacio Peinado, dean of Seville's college of architects Nuria Canivell, director of Malaga's municipal housing institute José María Cerezo, director of Emvisesa (Seville's municipal housing company) Manuel Morillo, and president of Seville's college of technical architects Helena Ruiz, among other representatives from the regional government.
Available land by province
MALAGA
Malaga city: 8,511 homes (125 plots and 327,851 square metres)
Marbella: 172 homes (4 plots and 3,090 square metres)
GRANADA
Granada city: 6,314 homes (88 plots and 255,958 square metres)
ALMERIA
Almeria city: 1,558 homes (46 plots, 55,547 square metres)
Roquetas de Mar: 1,065 homes (19 plots and 51,290 square metres).
JAEN
Jaen city: 569 homes (162 plots and 23,109 square metres)
CADIZ
Cadiz city: 252 homes (18 plots and 5,618 square metres)
Algeciras: 486 homes (7 plots and 37,449 square metres)
Jerez de la Frontera: 1,888 homes (32 plots and 85,341 square metres)
CORDOBA
Cordoba city: 4,225 homes (40 plots and 178,071 square metres)
HUELVA
Huelva: 1,633 homes (29 plots and 87,159 square metres)
SEVILLE
Seville city: 7,469 homes (63 plots and 209,344 square metres)
Dos Hermanas: 6,805 homes (26 plots and 162,257 square metres)
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.