Andalucía activates free digital tourism training plan for professionals in the industry

Receptionist greets guests on arrival at the Best Triton hotel on the Costa del Sol.

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 26 December 2025, 12:23

The Junta de Andalucía has activated a digital tourism training plan that will incorporate thirteen free courses for professionals in the sector in the region. The programme, christened Elevate, has been promoted by the regional ministry of tourism with the aim of improving digital employability, the competitiveness of businesses and the adaptation of the sector to a more technological and demanding environment. Registration for these first 13 courses is now open.

The challenge of the regional government with this plan, framed in Andalucía Nexus together with Sandetel and with the support of the Next Generation European funds, is to train 3,000 professionals in the Andalusian tourism sector through these specialised courses, free of charge, inclusive and entirely online.

Professionals will be able to qualify in skills such as cloud tools for productivity improvement, secure tourism, cybersecurity and data protection, digital marketing, social media strategies and branding, digital ecotourism, or digital promotion in rural and sustainable destinations, as well as business intelligence for data-driven decision making.

3,000 professionals will improve their digital skills in these free online courses

In addition, from 20 January onwards, this offer will include training in artificial intelligence solutions, the transformation of the tourism business using digital tools, digital processes for sustainable procurement and purchasing, financial management, AI applied to customer experience and management, and tourism innovation based on AI, digitalisation and sustainability.

The department of tourism points out that each participant has three months to complete their training, combining classes on a platform, personal work and practical activities. "This is a flexible model that seeks to adapt to the pace and circumstances of each student, ensuring that the training reaches all professional profiles equally," it explained.

More information on each course and registration are available on the following website nexus.andalucia.org/en/lab/elevate/