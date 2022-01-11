Andalucía to star at Fitur international tourism fair as the destination of "joy" during the pandemic “There will be flamenco, horses, golf and big sporting events to promote. Andalucía is a privileged place that brings together culture and heritage, as well as sun, our beaches and our inland landscapes,” the Junta's Juan Marín has announced

The Andalusian pavilion will be the largest at the upcoming International Tourism Fair (Fitur), which will be held from 19-23 January in Madrid, as the region hopes to increase the number of visitors to 25 million in 2022 compared to 20 million in 2021.

The Vice President of the Junta and Minister of Tourism, Juan Marín, said on 10 January that the 41st Fitur, one of the world’s most renowned tourism events, will be a key moment for the recovery of the sector in Spain and especially for Andalucía which is the preferred destination for domestic tourists.

“We’ll have the strongest presence at the most international and most important tourism fair as 2022 gets underway. We have the collaboration of the eight boards of trustees to highlight the eight jewels that we have in the region and we go from ‘the factory of emotions’ theme of 2021 to the ‘big stage of joy’ theme for 2022,” Marín said.

Participation in Fitur will be used to establish contacts with airlines and tour operators in Spain and elsewhere.

“The list of appointments is infinite. It is going to be an exciting edition. We will not have time for coffee, but we owe it to our entrepreneurs.

“There will be flamenco, horses, golf and big sporting events to promote. Andalucía is a privileged place that brings together culture and heritage, as well as sun, our beaches and our inland landscapes,” Marín added.