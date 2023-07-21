Andalucía sets date to immunise children under six months of age against virus that causes bronchitis Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of severe respiratory infections in children under one year of age, which can lead to complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis

Andalucía will start to immunise children under six months of age against the virus that causes bronchitis in a first for the region. The jabs will be administered in early autumn, the Minister of Health Catalina Garcia, announced.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of severe respiratory infections in children under one year of age, which can lead to complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis. At the end of November last year, 301 children were admitted to hospital, of which 36 were admitted to the intensive care units of Andalusian public hospitals.

The monoclonal antibody Nirsevimab, which is marketed under the name Beyfortus, will be administered in a single dose to all children born from October 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, in their first days of life, before discharge from the maternity ward; as well as to all infants born between April 1 and September 30, 2023, who will be inoculated at the end of September, as soon as the drug is available, the ministry said in a statement.

Children under one year of age with a history of prematurity of less than 35 weeks and other infants with chronic pathologies of very high risk who are up to 24 months old will also be inoculated.

"With this immunisation we effectively and safely prevent infection by this virus, a respiratory condition that occurs mainly during the autumn and winter," Garcia said.

The regional Ministry estimates that during this 2023-2024 campaign, some 60,000 infants could receive the jab in Andalucía, since the current number of births in the region is around 5,000 per month.

What is the main antibody of Beyfortus?

Nirsevimab, a long-acting monoclonal antibody, developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi, is designed to protect all infants during their first RSV season with a single dose.

This drug is authorised for use in the European Union from October 31, 2022, although, as the Andalusian minister pointed out, "it will not be available in Spain until the end of September of this year".

How is it administered?

With an intramuscular injection into the thigh muscle. The recommended dose is 50mg for children weighing less than 5 kilos and 100mg for children weighing 5 kilos or more.

Most common adverse effects

Skin rash occurring within 14 days after injection, fever and reactions at the area of injection occurring within seven days are the most symptoms to Beyfortus (affecting up to 1 in 100 people).