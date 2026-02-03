Andalucía raises maximum rain alert and suspends classes on Wednesday, except in Almeria

Héctor Barbotta Sevilla Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 16:28 Share

REGIONAL authorities have suspended classes across almost all of Andalucía on Wednesday as "Storm Leonardo" threatens the region with unprecedented rainfall.

The emergency advisory committee, chaired by President Juanma Moreno, confirmed that all educational levels - excluding universities - will be suspended on 4 February in every province except Almeria.

Universities will maintain autonomy over closures, while schools are expected to pivot to remote learning.

The storm is forecast to collide with an "atmospheric river" phenomenon, dumping extreme levels of precipitation through to next Monday. Red alerts have already been issued for Ronda (Malaga), Grazalema, and Gibraltar (Cadiz).

Flood-prone areas

"Any area that has flooded in the last 50 years could be flooded again now," Moreno warned following the committee meeting in Seville. He highlighted the Guadalhorce Valley, the Costa del Sol, and Ronda as the zones at highest risk within Malaga province.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that 50 Andalusian reservoirs are already draining at maximum capacity, and the saturated ground can no longer absorb further moisture.

Residents in high-risk areas will receive a civil protection warning on their mobile phones at 8pm tonight. Authorities have urged the public to avoid all non-essential travel and have suspended activities at care and social centres for Wednesday.

Operational phase two

The Junta has elevated the emergency plan to Operational Phase Two, a move that allows the Military Emergency Unit (UME) to begin repositioning.

A key priority for the military will be the containment of mining ponds to prevent the overflow of toxic materials.