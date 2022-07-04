Andalucía, the only region of Spain in which unemployment went up in June The number of people registered as looking for work has risen to 764,802. Unemployment among foreigners in the region also increased

The number of people in Andalucía looking for work went up last month. / sur

The number of people registered as unemployed in Andalucía rose by 6,345 in June, an increase of 0.84% which brings the total to 764,802, according to figures released by the Ministry of Work this Monday morning, 4 July.

Andalucía is the only region of Spain in which unemployment went up, in strong contrast to Catalonia, where it reduced by 9,946 and Madrid by 7,443.

A year-on-year comparison shows an overall drop of 132,853, a reduction of 14.8% compared with the same month in 2021.

In Spain as a whole, the number of unemployed dropped by 42,409 in June (-1.4%) to 2,880,582, bringing the total below 2.9 million for the first time since the autumn of 2008, at the start of the financial crisis.

Last month, unemployment increased in nearly every province of Andalucía apart from Malaga and Cadiz. In Huelva it rose by 6,958, followed by Seville (3,000), Almería (2,606), Cordoba (960), Granada (257) and Jaén (12). In Malaga it dropped by 4,116 and in Cadiz by 3,332.

Unemployment among foreigners also went up in Andalucía in June, by 11.05% to 6,363 compared with May. The total is now 63,925, of whom 22,879 are from other EU countries. In annual terms, it has gone down by 21.33% (17,328).