Andalucía is working to restore direct air connections with the USA again at Spain Summit 2022 Since 2019 there have been no flights to and from America, after Delta's direct Malaga-New York route was discontinued

There have been no flights between Malaga and the USA since 2019. / sur

Andalucía is keen to recover air connections with the USA and representatives from the regional government are currently taking advantage of a conference in Miami which is being attended by about 60 American tour operators. Until 2019, Malaga airport had a direct daily service to and from New York with the Delta airline, and this was the only direct route between Andalucía and the USA. Since then, and with the pandemic, there have been none at all and for the tourism sector a connection of this type is vital to attract American tourists.

The Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Tourism says that “at present, we are working on establishing air connections with this country, as this would increase the size of the American market and place Andalucía among the favourite European destinations for these tourists”.

Attracted by culture

The American market is of great interest because tourists from the USA spend a significant amount of money on holiday and stay in the region for long periods. Those who visited Spain last year were mainly attracted by the culture, the cities and the shopping.

In 2021, the Junta says, 148,368 tourists from the USA stayed in hotels in Andalucía, for an average of 2.6 days each time. Andalucía is the third favourite destination for these travellers, after Catalonia and Madrid.

Spain Summit 2022

The three-day conference which is currently being held in Miami is called Spain Summit 2022 and aims to promote tourism products and services in Andalucía at a key moment when international travel is picking up again after two years of the pandemic.

It includes workshops, presentations and gastronomic events, and is being attended by tour operators from New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as from Miami itself. On the Spanish side, 28 tourism companies are represented, and 17 destinations. Sources at the Junta de Andalucía say there will be around 1,400 meetings between professionals from both countries.