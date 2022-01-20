Junta forecasts 26 million tourists this year and a full recovery of the sector in Andalucía in 2023 The region did better than expected in 2021, even as the pandemic continued, with 20.6 million visitors

The Junta de Andalucía expects a full recovery of the tourism sector in 2023 and at least 26 million tourists in 2022, the Vice President and Minister of Tourism, Juan Marín, said on 20 January as the Fitur international tourism fair opened in Madrid.

Marín said, “2023 will be the definitive year for the recovery of tourism, an industry that accounts for 14 per cent of GDP, generates more than 430,000 jobs and that drives tourism nationwide. And that is good news for those who want to invest and work in Andalucía.”

The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said, “We must work to diversify and open Andalucía to new segments because the community has the capacity to do so. It is also key to accelerate digitisation and promote rural enterprises to recognize the attractive and wonderful corners of Andalucía that deserve more exposure. We need quality and stable employment, especially for our young people, and lastly, we should accelerate the implementation of sustainability criteria in this green revolution we have undertaken.”

“The best is yet to come in all areas and we will see it soon. It remains to be done but we are on the right track. It is enough to point out that Andalucía is the leading community in national tourism and that for the first time it has led the national market, surpassing Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, and that means that a great job has been done when the main international markets have closed. No one has the slightest doubt that Andalucia will once again exceed the mark of 32.5 million tourists in 2019,” he added.