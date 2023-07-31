Andalucía closes July with five provinces on alert for high temperatures

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The month of July ends today with a total of five Andalusian provinces at risk of extreme heat. The thermometers will soar again to bid farewell to this sweltering month of July in Cordoba, Jaen, Granada, Malaga and Seville.

The first two provinces will bear the brunt, with an active amber warning and maximum temperatures of 40C according to Spain's state met office (Aemet). In the rest, a yellow warning will be activated from 1pm until 9pm with the mercury hovering around 38-39 degrees throughout the afternoon.

Ampliar Aemet alerts for Monday, 31 July. Aemet

According to Aemet, the Cordoba countryside and the Guadalquivir valley in Jaén will record the worst of the heat, which will also hit the Cuenca del Genil-Granada, Morena and Condado, Cazorla and Segura, the Seville countryside and, in the case of the province of Malaga, the Antequera region where thermometers will reach a maximum of 38C according to the forecast.

Minimum temperatures will also remain high. They will oscillate between the 19C expected in Granada and the 24 degrees expected in Jaén.

In the Andalusian region, Aemet forecasts clear skies in the interior and slightly cloudy skies on the coast, with fog in the Mediterranean area. Winds will be light and variable, becoming westerly on the Atlantic side. Westerly winds are forecast in the Strait of Gibraltar.