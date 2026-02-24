Malaga-born singer and actress Ana Mena to receive Andalucía medal for culture

E. Press Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 13:25 Share

Estepona born Ana Mena, one of the most listened-to Spanish singers right now and also an actress, will be among the Andalusians being honoured on the upcoming Andalucía Day (28 February).

Mena will receive the medal of Andalucía in the culture and heritage category. "The singer and actress has become one of the most influential pop artists, following a successful career that began when she was just a child", stated Juanma Moreno.

Last week the Junta president had already announced that the entire municipality of Adamuz in Cordoba province would receive another of these coveted Andalusian medals on '28F', this very special date for the region. The medal for Adamuz is in the category of human values, solidarity and harmony, awarded for how its residents collaborated to help those involved in the train accident that occurred on 18 January, resulting in 46 deaths.

Mena, 28, began her career in the world of acting and gained popularity with the miniseries 'Marisol, la película' (Marisol, the movie). She has established herself in the music industry thanks to her live shows and her captivating voice, which won over audiences from the moment she released her first single in 2016.

Despite filling stadiums with her songs, Mena is also strengthening her career as an actress. She played roles in Pedro Almodóvar's 'La piel que habito' (The Skin I Live In) and Celia Rico's 'Viaje al cuarto de una madre' (Journey to a Mother's Room). This year she premiered 'Ídolos' (Idols) alongside her partner, Óscar Casas.

The Sevillian bullfighter Morante de la Puebla will be another of those recognised in the culture and heritage category. Moreno hails Morante de la Puebla as a "legend" and "a figure who has transcended the history of bullfighting and a driving force for our traditions". "With his cape, he embodies the temperament, purity, emotion and the very nature of Andalucía", said Moreno.

Returning to the medal going to Ana Mena, he added that the medal is awarded in recognition of her "talent" and "prospects".

In addition to the above awards, last Sunday, the Junta president announced the names of the two individuals who will be honoured with the title of 'favourite sons and daughters of Andalucía 2026'.

They are the singer Manuel Carrasco, from Huelva, and the actress Paz Vega, from Seville. The awards ceremony will be held this coming Saturday (28F) at a gala in the Maestranza Theatre in Seville.