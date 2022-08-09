Town hall calls for ban on jet skis at blue flag and Q for quality beaches Almuñécar has asked the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) to mediate over the issue

Almuñécar town hall has agreed to ask the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) to take action over the growing number of complaints about the use of jet skis on its beaches "due to the lack of control over their use, the infringement, in some cases, of the limit of metres from the coastline and the great noise they generate.”

The town hall has requested that FEMP approaches the “competent state bodies” as this is a widespread problem in many towns along the Spanish coastline, as well as to proceed with the implementation of a control and legal change in people obtaining qualifications to be able to use jet skis in order to solve this problem," according to the agreement.

The town hall is also calling for jet skis to be banned in the sea off blue flag and the Q for quality beaches, with the exception of those that belong to recognised water sports companies and are therefore for hire.