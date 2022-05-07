Almuñécar officially opens its third dog park The new facility is located in the located in the La Sandovala

Almuñécar now has its third dog park. Last Thursday (28 April) saw the inauguration of the new enclosure, located in La Sandovala Park, next to Avenida Amelia Sánchez de Alcázar.

The new enclosure, where more than 12,000 euros have been invested, has been equipped with agility equipment for the animals to exercise, a drinking fountain and benches for owners.

As part of the opening ceremony, the environment councillor, Luis Aragón, launched a campaign to remind owners to clean up after their dogs, under the slogan: "I can't do it myself. Be a responsible owner! Collect your pets' poo".

Aragón also announced that the "El Pozuelo" dog park will be improved, as has been done with the park located in the heart of P-4, in the Jardines de Alhucemas. He also pledged to create a dog park in La Herradura.

The new dog enclosure will occupy most of the public space that created as a park in September 2006, but was not used frequently by residents. The new dog park also has palm trees in the central area, date palms on the façade of the main gate as well as oleanders in the south and west of the park, and several ficus trees.