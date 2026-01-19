All trains between Madrid and Cordoba, Seville, Malaga and Huelva suspended on Monday

Edurne Martínez Monday, 19 January 2026, 10:13 | Updated 10:38h. Share

Spain's railway infrastructure company Adif has announced the suspension of all high-speed train services between Madrid and Cordoba, Seville, Malaga and Huelva on Monday, 19 January, following the major train crash near Adamuz, in the province of Cordoba.

According to Adif's statement on X, services will be suspended for "at least" the whole of Monday.

Adif has set up a phone line (900 10 10 20) to support the families of the victims and those injured in the train accident. Three in-person assistance points have also been set up in Madrid, Huelva and Cordoba.

Iryo - the Italian private low-cost company that operated the derailed train - has also set up the 900 001 402 number to respond to enquiries related to the accident.

The accident happened when carriages 6, 7 and 8 of the Iryo 6189 train derailed at around 7.45pm as the train entered Adamuz station, invading the opposite track and colliding with an Alvia 2384 travelling between Madrid and Huelva with around 100 passengers on board.

The Red Cross emergency services recommend posting the text 'Estoy bien' ('I'm fine') on social media or WhatsApp, with the aim of "reassuring those around you" and allowing those who really need urgent help to use the emergency telephone numbers.

The national railway operator (Renfe) has activated its safety and passenger care protocols and is cooperating with the authorities, emergency teams, Adif and the Ministry of Transport.

The state body has also announced the setting up of information points at several stations so that relatives of the passengers on the two trains involved in the accident can keep up to date. In addition, an emotional support group has been set up in Madrid, Cordoba, Huelva and Seville to assist victims and their families. The assistance plan for victims of railway accidents and their families (PAVAFF) has also been activated.

Following the crash, the emergency services deployed extensive resources in response to the incident, including five mobile intensive care units, a logistical support vehicle and four units from the emergency critical care service (DCCU).