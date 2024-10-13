Junta announces new 130-million-euro aid package for young farmers in Andalucía

Raquel Merino Malaga Sunday, 13 October 2024, 14:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The regional government in Andalucía has published a call for the 2024 financial year for aid to promote young farmers being able to set themselves up as owners of agricultural holdings. The aid package is worth a total of 130 million euros with 15 million specifically targeted at women and another 15 million for the development of business plans within the livestock trade. The overall aims are to promote generational change in the industry (ageing farmers), promote the rural economy and retain, even attract, a younger population in the countryside.

The recipients of the aid, which can be applied for from 1 November for a period of two months, can be any person aged between 18 and 40, in possession of one of the qualifications set out in the regulatory bases and who presents a business plan that is technically and economically viable. Likewise, any legally established group - for instance, a cooperative - with the main purpose of carrying out some agricultural activity or activities, with their tax and registered address in Andalucía and submitting a viable business plan, is also eligible for this aid.

The call, which is part of the competitive grants scheme available under Spain's 2023-27 strategic plan for the common agricultural policy (CAP), focuses on promoting the enabling of young farmers to set themselves up as owners of agricultural holdings, with aid in the form of an installation premium and a share of the basic premium of 30,000 euros, which can be increased up to 80,000 euros.

The Junta grants a first payment at the time of receiving the concession resolution, specifically 25% of the total amount to be received, which provides the beneficiaries with sufficient liquidity to be able to undertake investments linked to their business plan.

This aid is co-financed by the European Union (85%) through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and 15% by Spain's central and Andalucía's regional governments.