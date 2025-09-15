Aemet warns that temperatures will soar up to 40C in these parts of the south of Spain this week

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 15 September 2025, 15:55 Share

September has reached its halfway point. And the popular belief in Spain that this month either dries up the fountains or takes away the bridges seems to be leaning more towards the first option. Summer is about to officially bow out. But the heat is not. A very warm air mass will take the meteorological lead this week, leaving its mark on the thermometers. In the case of Andalucía, the state weather agency (Aemet) forecasts highs of up to 40C in Cordoba and Seville. Very close behind will be Granada and Jaén, where the mercury will be around 38 degrees.

"From today, Monday onwards, the subtropical high pressure belt will prevail over southern Europe, with squalls circulating far to the north. This situation is characteristic of midsummer and is usually associated with intense heat waves or episodes of very high temperatures. Thus, the air mass associated with the ridge will be extremely warm for the season," warns the weather specialised portal Meteored.

This phenomenon will increase as the week progresses. In this way, Meteored explained that in the southern half of the country, Tuesday will be a very warm day, "with maximum temperatures approaching 40C in the Guadalquivir depression".

"The forecast temperatures will be higher in the coming days than any record for the 1991-2020 reference period for these dates," Aemet said

Aemet points out that this atmospheric configuration, which is very common during a heatwave, generates an atmosphere of stability, mostly clear skies and a notable rise in temperatures. Already today, Monday, thermometers will exceed 35C in various parts of the southern half of the Spanish mainland, especially in cities like Badajoz and Seville, where the heat will be particularly intense.

"From tomorrow Tuesday until Saturday, a very warm air mass at 850 hpa (1,500m) will begin to affect Spain. We will have positive anomalies at 1,500m of up to 10C", underlines Malaga weather experts José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning. Aemet, the state agency agrees in its forecast on the social media network X: "The temperatures forecast at about 1,500m altitude will be higher in the coming days than any record of the 1991-2020 reference period for these dates.️ This is indicative that the air mass over Spain will be extraordinarily warm," it added.

In the Andalucía region, the highest maximum temperatures will be recorded on Thursday, in some places reaching 39C and 40C, as is the case in the provinces of Jaén, Granada, Cordoba and Seville. From Friday onwards, temperatures will drop but will still be well above average.