Aemet warns about what will be 'the worst' of the weather over next few days in south of Spain

June has arrived with bringing high temperatures to the Andalucía region in southern Spain. Over the past few days amber and yellow weather warnings have been activated throughout the area, with temperatures already exceeding 42C... and yet summer has not officially begun.

Not surprisingly, heat stroke and fainting have been the most repeated incidents during the famous pilgrimage of El Rocío which attracts thousands of followers, where four horses have also died due to the high temperatures, according to data from the Junta de Andalucía.

And the heat will last at least until Wednesday, according to the forecast of the state meteorological agency (Aemet), when a new 'Dana' could arrive in the region. But before that, Aemet has issued an important warning for Andalucía. "If we take into account the current date, the worst aspect will be the tropical nights", explained Juan de Dios del Pino, Aemet's delegate in Andalucía with temperatures not dropping below 20C, despite it only being June.

This Monday (9 June) there will again be yellow warnings activated for heat in the Andalusian provinces of Cordoba, Jaen and Granada, as the temperature is expected to reach 40C. In Jaén and Granada Aemet will also activate a yellow warning for storms, which may be accompanied by strong gusts of wind. According to Europa Press, this situation will be maintained between 12noon and midnight in the Granada regions of Guadix and Gaza, as well as in the Jaén areas of Cazorla and Segura.

In addition, in Cadiz there will be warnings for coastal phenomena along the entire coastline between 9pm and 3am in the morning. The wind will blow from the east at 50 to 61 kilometres per hour (force 7) to the west of Tarifa and offshore to the south of Trafalgar point.