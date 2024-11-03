Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Aemet raises storm warning in Andalucía to red as the Junta&#039;s emergency plan is activated
Weather

Aemet raises storm warning in Andalucía to red as the Junta's emergency plan is activated

Spain's state weather agency forecasts that there could be downpours of more than 60mm in an hour in some parts of the region this Sunday

Ester Requena

Malaga

Sunday, 3 November 2024, 12:17

Opciones para compartir

A new red weather warning has been issued in Andalucía, alerting of a «serious risk» to property and life. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has raised the level to red this Sunday (3 November) in several parts of the region for heavy rain and storms.

Specifically, this affects the Almeria province areas regions of Valle del Almanzora, Los Vélez, Nacimiento, Campo de Tabernas and the Levante area. The warning will be active until 6pm as it is estimated that up to 60mm of rainfall will accumulate in one hour and up to 120mm in 12 hours.

As a result, the president of the regional government, Juanma Moreno, has announced that the Junta de Andalucía's emergency plan has been activated, operational situation 1. «Please, exercise maximum caution and avoid unnecessary travel in the area,» Moreno wrote on his social media networks.

The 'ES-Alert' system has sent warnings to the mobile phones of people n the Almanzora, Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Tabernas areas of the Andalucía region. Ideal

The emergency phase refers to a suituaton that potentially involves damage and whereby the necessary measures are put in place for the relief and protection of persons or property. Operational situation 1 is declared by the person in charge of the regional ministry responsible for civil protection and emergencies (in this case Antonio Sanz) when the emergency can be managed through the use of the ordinary means and resources available to the Junta de Andalucía, or with specific support from resources whose mobilisation does not require specific coordination by the central bodies of the national Civil Protection system.

Aemet has also activated a yellow warning for coastal phenomena along the entire coastline of Cadiz, as well as part of the coast in theprovinces of Almeria and Granada. Winds from the east of between 50 and 61 kilometres per hour and waves of two to three metres are expected in the three provinces. The alert will be deactivated in Cadiz at 4pm while in Almeria and Granada it will be in force until midnight this Sunday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The tale of the British family who ran a hostel in 1970s Nerja
  2. 2 Maps | Satellite data suggests 230,000 people affected by 'Dana' disaster in Spain
  3. 3 Head of Junta after visiting areas worst affected by flash floods in Malaga province: 'We are all in shock'
  4. 4 Halloween events affected on Costa del Sol as Spain starts three days of official mourning
  5. 5 Costa del Sol freemasons show support for functional diversity
  6. 6 Underdogs Estepona deliver massive shock and dump Malaga CF out of Copa del Rey
  7. 7 Extra army support called up in face of scale of Valencia disaster
  8. 8 New mayor for Malaga village following vote of no confidence
  9. 9 First private hospital on eastern strip of the Costa del Sol to be ready by 2027
  10. 10 This is when tickets will go sale for tenth anniversary of Weekend Beach music festival on Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad