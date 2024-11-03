Aemet raises storm warning in Andalucía to red as the Junta's emergency plan is activated

Ester Requena Malaga Sunday, 3 November 2024, 12:17 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A new red weather warning has been issued in Andalucía, alerting of a «serious risk» to property and life. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has raised the level to red this Sunday (3 November) in several parts of the region for heavy rain and storms.

Specifically, this affects the Almeria province areas regions of Valle del Almanzora, Los Vélez, Nacimiento, Campo de Tabernas and the Levante area. The warning will be active until 6pm as it is estimated that up to 60mm of rainfall will accumulate in one hour and up to 120mm in 12 hours.

As a result, the president of the regional government, Juanma Moreno, has announced that the Junta de Andalucía's emergency plan has been activated, operational situation 1. «Please, exercise maximum caution and avoid unnecessary travel in the area,» Moreno wrote on his social media networks.

Zoom The 'ES-Alert' system has sent warnings to the mobile phones of people n the Almanzora, Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Tabernas areas of the Andalucía region. Ideal

The emergency phase refers to a suituaton that potentially involves damage and whereby the necessary measures are put in place for the relief and protection of persons or property. Operational situation 1 is declared by the person in charge of the regional ministry responsible for civil protection and emergencies (in this case Antonio Sanz) when the emergency can be managed through the use of the ordinary means and resources available to the Junta de Andalucía, or with specific support from resources whose mobilisation does not require specific coordination by the central bodies of the national Civil Protection system.

🔴 Sigue lloviendo en algunas zonas de #Andalucía. Atentos: aviso rojo en la provincia de Almería.



Activamos el Plan de Emergencias, situación operativa 0, y seguimos muy pendientes de su evolución.



Por favor, MÁXIMA PRUDENCIA y evitemos desplazamientos innecesarios en la zona. pic.twitter.com/REz1kh32bx — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) November 3, 2024

Aemet has also activated a yellow warning for coastal phenomena along the entire coastline of Cadiz, as well as part of the coast in theprovinces of Almeria and Granada. Winds from the east of between 50 and 61 kilometres per hour and waves of two to three metres are expected in the three provinces. The alert will be deactivated in Cadiz at 4pm while in Almeria and Granada it will be in force until midnight this Sunday.