Aemet forecasts 'summer-like weather' in south of Spain with highs of up to 38C

There are still a few summer-like days to come this year. Although many people can't wait for the cooler temperatures of autumn they are still a way off. For the coming season (September-November), Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has already forecast above-normal temperatures throughout the Andalucía region in the south of the country. In addition, precipitation is expected to be below normal values, according to the seasonal trends recorded by Aemet. For the time being, this weekend the thermometers will rise again. The state agency had advised that "almost summer-like" weather is expected in a large part of the centre and south of the Spanish mainland, with temperatures that could reach 38C in Andalucía.

As an appetiser, this Friday a yellow heat warning has been activated in Huelva. The alert will be in force between 1pm and 9pm on the coast of the province for maximum temperatures of 36 degrees, according to Aemet. And all this on a day marked by "slightly cloudy skies, with intervals of high clouds and temperatures rising across the board, except on the Mediterranean coast," according to the forecast of the state agency. In addition, a moderate Levante wind is expected in the Strait of Gibraltar, with strong gusts in the afternoon.

Next week will start with partly cloudy skies and unusually warm weather for the autumn season, with maximums even higher than those forecast for this weekend

Looking ahead to Saturday, Aemet spokesman, Rubén Del Campo, said that high temperatures are expected for the time of year in the southern half and will also rise in the east of the Spanish mainland. Therefore, maximum temperatures of 34-36C are expected in the Guadalquivir Valley. As for Sunday, it will be a day with clear skies and stable weather, although the arrival of humid winds from the Mediterranean will leave clouds and generally light rain in those areas. According to Aemet, the mercury will be close to 36C in Granada and Seville, while in Cordoba it could exceed 38C.

And next week? The state agency predicts that the weather stability will continue. According to the forecast, it will start with light cloudy skies and scarce rainfall and also with warm temperatures for the time of year, even higher than those forecast for this weekend. Aemet forecasts more than 36C in the Gualdalquivir Valley. "Between Monday and Wednesday, daytime highs will be between 5-10C above normal for the time of year in a large part of the Spanish mainland, especially in the centre and south, and nighttime temperatures will be closer to normal, although they may be somewhat warmer in some areas, with tropical nights in areas of the Mediterranean and the southern half of the country," concluded Del Campo.