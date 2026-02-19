Andalucía welcomes great weather at least until Tuesday as storm Pedro departs

Almudena Nogués Málaga Thursday, 19 February 2026, 15:18 Share

Andalucía bids farewell to storm Pedro, which brought strong winds to provinces such as Almeria and Granada. The weather from Thursday afternoon stabilises and good conditions will persevere at least until Tuesday next week.

State meteorological agency Aemet lifted the last weather alerts at 10am on Thursday. The map of Andalucía is once again green after weeks of storms.

The main features of the most recent storm were strong gusts and coastal phenomena, but even these will give way to clear skies, higher maximum temperatures and a calm atmosphere across the country.

For Friday, Aemet forecasts "clear skies and slightly lower minimum temperatures in Andalucía, with a notable increase in the maximum temperatures in the Betic mountain ranges". The wind will blow lightly, with a predominance of easterly winds. According to Aemet, temperatures will reach 19-20C in Huelva, Malaga and Seville.

For Saturday, Aemet forecasts "clear skies with rising temperatures and light variable winds", with the exception of the Strait of Gibraltar, which might experience moderate, occasionally strong, easterly winds.

Maximum temperatures will continue rising, exceeding 20C throughout Andalucía. Malaga will record the highest minimum temperatures of 12C.

Sunday will also see outdoor areas full of people. Temperatures in Seville and Granada could exceed 23C.