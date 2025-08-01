Aemet activates yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms in Spain today

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 1 August 2025, 08:08 Share

There is another change on its way to the weather in Spain. This time, thunderstorms are arriving. The culprit? A weather system which will cross the country and which, as experts warn, could even develop a small high pressure depression in its midst. "The weather models anticipate locally strong storms in several regions, with associated adverse phenomena", explained the specialised portal Meteored. This episode will also leave its mark on Andalucía. At the moment, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for storms in Granada and Jaén provinces. It will affect the areas of Guadix, Baza, Cazorla and Segura from 2pm.

"Conditions will be favourable for the development of convective clouds, especially from midday onwards. Several areas of the interior and eastern half of the Spanish mainland will be under the divergence sector at altitude of the cold lift, the most unstable sector of the same. To this we will have to add the intense heat in low layers, the convergence of surface winds and the extra energy provided by a warm Mediterranean", explained Samuel Biener, researcher and disseminator of Climatology and editor of Meteored. And he warned: "One of the unstable areas will be the area around the Sierra de Segura and Cazorla (Jaén) and the Guadix-Baza plateau, where storm cells will develop and move from southwest to northeast".

For this Friday, Aemet forecasts "partly cloudy or clear skies in the region, with showers and occasional thunderstorms in the eastern interior". The wind will blow from the Levante, with light to moderate gusts on the Mediterranean coast and Cadiz, and more intense on the Almeria coast and the Strait of Gibraltar area.

Both the European weather model and the European Severe Storms Laboratory (ESSL) warn of a moderate to high risk of hail of 2cm or more in the north-east of Andalucía, the interior of the Valencia region, the Cuenca mountains, Teruel, Albacete, the north-east of the Andalucía region and the interior parts of Murcia.