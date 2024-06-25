Aemet activates a yellow warning for high temperatures in Andalucía once more

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 10:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) plans to activate a yellow 'risk' warning in the Andalusian province of Cordoba due to the risk of high temperatures which could reach 38C this Tuesday, 25 June.

Specifically, the alert is expected to be activated between 1pm and 9pm in the countryside areas of Cordoba, according to information published by Aemet on its website. It will be the third consecutive day that the province of Cordoba has had a yellow warning for high temperatures.

For the rest of the Andalucía region, Aemet forecasts a day of partly cloudy skies, with intervals of high clouds. Daytime cloudiness is expected in the eastern sierras and Sierra Morena, without isolated thunderstorms and occasional showers being ruled out.

Minimum temperatures will register few changes, hovering around 20C in all provinces while maximum temperatures will decrease in the western third and increase on the Mediterranean slope, with no changes in the rest of the region. Moderate easterly winds will blow on the eastern Mediterranean coast and in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar; light variable winds are expected in the remaining areas with occasionally moderate southerly winds.