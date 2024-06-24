Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet activates yellow &#039;risk&#039; warning for high temperatures in Andalucía for second consecutive day
Weather

Aemet activates yellow 'risk' warning for high temperatures in Andalucía for second consecutive day

Spain's state weather agency has warned that temperatures may reach 39C in parts of the region this Monday afternoon

Europa Press

Seville

Monday, 24 June 2024, 11:25

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) plans to activate yellow 'risk' warnings this Monday, 24 June, in the Andalusian provinces of Cordoba and Seville due to the risk of high temperatures which could reach 39C.

Specifically, the warning is expected to be in force between 1pm and 9pm hours in the countryside areas of Cordoba for highs of up to 39C and in the countryside of Seville for highs of up to 38 degrees, according to information published by Aemet on its website

This will be the second consecutive day that the province of Cordoba has a yellow warning for high temperatures, after the one on Sunday.

For the rest of the Andalucía region this Monday, Aemet forecasts a day of partly cloudy skies, with intervals of high clouds, as well as clouds of diurnal evolution in the eastern sierras and in Sierra Morena, with a "small probability of dry storms".

Temperatures will remain unchanged or fall slightly, although they will be "significantly high in the Guadalquivir valley", according to the Aemet forecast, which also indicates that light to moderate winds will blow, from the east on the Mediterranean side, and predominantly from the south or southwest in the rest of the region. Strong easterly winds are expected in the Strait of Gibraltar, with "occasionally very strong" gusts.

