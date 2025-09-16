Aemet activates high temperature alerts for next three days with up to 40C forecast in south of Spain

Álvaro Galván Malaga Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 15:52 Share

Although the summer season is nearing its end, temperatures are doing the opposite to what would be expected. The fact is that the heat will intensify in several parts of the Andalucía region in the south of Spain this week, with highs that will be close to 40C. In other words, thermometers will record values above normal for this time of year, more similar to those that are recorded in the middle of the peak holiday season.

Due to this increase in temperatures, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has once again activated weather warnings for extreme heat; specifically, yellow alerts in the provinces of Seville, Cordoba and Jaén for this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Zoom Aemet

Yellow heat warnings return for Andalucía

Aemet has already forecast an increase in temperatures from this Tuesday onwards in several areas of Spain, especially in the Andalucía region. This is due to the entry of a mass of warm air from the southwest of the Spanish mainland , which causes this thermal rise to be accentuated and to last, at least, until Friday.

By the weekend, the highs will decrease very slightly; although it will not stop being hot in these provinces the breeze will make it feel lower. On the other hand, for the beginning of next week, temperatures are expected to drop considerably, although it will be necessary to wait a while longer to obtain more accurate forecasts.

As can be seen, it is in the inland provinces where the heat will be most noticeable during these days. The coastal areas of Andalucía will record milder values; in fact, on the coast of Cadiz and Malaga and the Costa del Sol, maximum temperatures will be below 30C. The exception will be Granada; despite showing values more similar to those of the provinces in the region that are on alert, Aemet has not activated high temperature alerts as yet.