Eighth consecutive decrease of monkeypox virus cases in Malaga province In Andalucía there are 146 patients who have this infectious disease, according to data from the Junta’s Ministry of Health

The number of active cases of monkeypox virus has decreased for the eighth consecutive time in Malaga province, with 38 people suffering from this infectious disease, a reduction of six compared to the 44 affected last Friday, according to data from the Junta’s Ministry of Health this Tuesday, 6 September. In the Andalusian region there are 146 patients with the monkeypox virus, 25 fewer than four days before.

Seville, with 59, continues to be the Andalusian province with the most cases of the infectious disease. To the 38 active cases in Malaga, we must also add 13 in Cadiz, 12 in Granada, nine in Huelva, nine in Cordoba, three in Almeria and three in Jaén.

In addition, there are 68 possible cases under investigation and 495 discarded cases of monkeypox that have been declared to the Andalusian Epidemiological Surveillance System Network (SVEA). Likewise, 674 patients have recovered from the disease.

Vaccines

The Junta’s Ministry of Health has also reported that 659 vaccines have been given in the main hospitals in the region. All vaccines have been administered as a preventive measure, for contacts or people at risk, and not to infected patients. So far, 1,483 vials have been received from central government.