Active monkeypox virus cases continue to drop in Malaga province In Andalucía, there are 217 people suffering from this infectious disease, according to the Junta’s Ministry of Health latest data

The number of active cases of monkeypox virus have decreased for the sixth consecutive time in August in the province of Malaga. The 66 patients who currently have the disease are three fewer than last Friday, according to the latest data provided by the Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health. In the region as a whole there are 217 patients with monkeypox virus, some 30 fewer than four days before.

Seville, with 83, continues to be the Andalusian province with the most cases of this infectious disease, followed by Malaga with 66, then 18 in Cádiz, 17 in Huelva, 15 in Granada, 12 in Cordoba, three in Almería and three in Jaén.

There are another 72 cases under investigation and 472 have already been ruled out. In addition, 584 people who were infected have already recovered.

The Junta’s Ministry of Health has said that 510 vaccines have been administered in the main hospitals in Andalucía and specified that all the vaccines have been given as a preventative measure to contacts or people at risk, not to infected patients. Some 1,470 vaccinations have been received in the region so far.

Incubation of the monkeypox virus usually lasts between six and 13 days, although sometimes it is up to three weeks. The disease is a zoonotic (animal origin) viral infection with characteristics similar to chickenpox and secondary syphilis. It usually causes a mild disease that is transmitted by very close contact with fluids and mucous membranes.

Disease symptoms

The initial symptoms are similar to those of the common smallpox, although somewhat milder. It manifests itself with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash may appear, usually starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The rash changes and goes through different stages before forming a scab that eventually falls off.

Between humans, transmission is via saliva, respiratory secretions, contact with exudate from the lesion or crusting material, and also via faeces.

Although it is called monkeypox, it is likely that the contagion originates from rodents that infect apes or humans through their droppings or through bites. It is not excessively transmissible and there must be very close contact for contagion to occur. This virus usually produces a self-limited illness and most people recover in several weeks, although in some cases they may require hospital admission.