Andalucía registers 324 active cases of monkeypox virus

Andalucía has this Tuesday, 16 August, a total of 324 active cases of monkeypox virus, some eight fewer than last Friday, and the region has another 90 suspected cases under investigation.

In the latest report released by the Junta’s Ministry of Health it details that the province that continues to register the most infcetions is Malaga, with a total of 105, followed by Seville with 112; Cadiz, with 51; Cordoba, with 18; Granada, with 17; another 17 in Huelva, one in Jaén and three in Almeria.

In addition, there are 382 discarded cases that have been declared to the Andalusian Epidemiological Surveillance System Network (SVEA), while 384 previously confirmed cases are already inactive.