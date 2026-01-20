Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Protest outside the Ayuntamiento de Seville about one of the gender violence deaths in 2025 Raúl Doblado
Gender-based violence

78.6% of women murdered in gender-based violence incidents in 2025 had not filed complaint

J. L. P.

Sevilla.

Tuesday, 20 January 2026, 11:12

78.6% of the women killed as a result of gender-based violence in Andalucía in 2025 had never reported their abuser. Complaints had been filed prior to the fatal incident in only three of the 14 registered cases. This summary has been compiled by the regional ministry of social inclusion, youth, families and equality.

Of all the murders in this category in the region, 35% were executed in municipalities with fewer than 30,000 inhabitants. June and November were the months with the most victims - three cases each.

Andalusian head of gender-based violence Loles López says that "we cannot normalise" this type of violence against women "because that makes us accomplices of the cowards who mistreat women because they consider them their property". She urges women, their close ones and authorities to not downplay "the warning signs".

