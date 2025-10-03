Driver faces 6,000-euro fine for tampering with number plate to 'dodge cameras' in Spanish city's new low emission zone

Europa Press Granada Friday, 3 October 2025, 17:08 Share

A Local Police force in Spain has reported the owner of a vehicle whose number plate was found by officers to have been tampered with in order to “evade the cameras” of Granada’s new low emission zone (ZBE), which came into effect with penalties on Wednesday 1 October. The police also proposed a fine of 6,000 euros, along with the removal of six points from the driving licence of the owner of the vehicle.

"Dodging the cameras of the ZBE, like the owner of this car, who tried to conceal his identity by turning a six into an eight with electrical tape, is not a clever trick," the Local Police said via social media networks in a message, seen by Europa Press, in which they announced the sanction against this driver.

The first hours of the new ZBE in this Andalusian city passed on Wednesday with “normality” at its entry points and in overall mobility across its urban network, practically all of which is affected by this project. Its system of penalties will be applied “progressively” over the final quarter of the year, according to Granada city council.

Therefore, this October, cars not registered in the Andalusian city and without an environmental label which enter the ZBE will be fined no more than once a month; in November, once a week; while in December, the penalty system will apply to every offence committed with the vehicle concerned.