Car in which the child was found without adult supervision. ABC
112 incident

Five-year-old child rescued from car in Spain after father left her for 30 minutes when distracted by phone call

Police officers found the youngster all alone in vehicle, with the engine running and the air-con on, but with her parent nowhere to be seen

J. P.

Seville

Thursday, 24 July 2025, 19:38

Local Police officers in Seville rescued a five-year-old girl who was left for more than half an hour inside a car in the Nervión area last weekend. The police received a call from a local resident, who reported that a child had possibly been abandoned inside the vehicle, without any adult supervision.

When they got to the car, which was parked at the junction of Avenida Eduardo Dato and Calle Beatriz de Suabia, the police saw the five-year-old girl inside. Fortunately, the car's air conditioning was on, as the temperature outside was very high.

Initial enquiries revealed that the minor had possibly been left alone for more than 30 minutes. She told the police that she had been with her father but did not know his whereabouts.

When the father appeared minutes later, he justified his absence by being distracted by a phone call that had taken "longer than expected".

Police impounded the vehicle for lack of compulsory insurance and left the girl in the custody of her mother. The father will be investigated for the temporary abandonment of a minor.

