Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
As 2023 bows out, what will the weather in the south of Spain be like on New Year&#039;s Eve?
Weather forecast

As 2023 bows out, what will the weather in the south of Spain be like on New Year's Eve?

Spain's state weather agency (Amet) has issued its national forecast through until Three Kings Day on 6 January 2024

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Saturday, 30 December 2023, 20:26

Compartir

This year will end with the passage of successive weather fronts through the north of the Spanish mainland on Sunday (31 December), where rain is expected, while nationally temperatures will experience a drop although they are expected to rise at the beginning of 2024, according to the forecast of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet).

In the case of Andalucía, the instability could leave weak showers from today (Saturday) onwards, more likely in the mountains of the south of the region. Looking ahead to New Year's Eve, there is a small chance of having to open umbrellas in the far west of the Atlantic coast, although they will be only occasional showers.

According to Aemet, daytime temperatures will fall on Sunday, except in the Ebro valley and on the Mediterranean coast, where they will do so on Monday. Frosts will be restricted to mountain areas.

In Andalucía on Sunday, Malaga province and specifically the Costa del Sol will once again record the highest maximum temperatures in the region, with 21C expected to bid farewell to the year. Minimum temperatures will also remain high, hovering around 11-12 degrees.

Strong gusts of wind

In addition, the south-westerly and westerly winds will increase across Spain, blowing with very strong gusts on Sunday, as well as on Monday afternoon, especially on the coasts and mountains of Galicia and the Bay of Biscay. In Malaga, gusts of up to 25 kilometres per hour are expected.

Between Tuesday 2 and Thursday 4 January, the passage of Atlantic fronts is expected to continue, more active than on previous days, leaving cloudy or overcast skies and rainfall in the northwest third of the country, which from Wednesday onwards will spread to the rest of the Atlantic slope, without ruling out the possibility that it may also affect points in the southeast in a weak way.

In Malaga, the Aemet has raised the probability of showers to 80% for next Thursday.

More stability in the run-up to Three Kings Day

Looking ahead to next weekend, Friday 5 and Saturday 6 January, Epiphany, Aemet expects an increase in stability, although rain will still occur on Friday in the eastern half of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, as well as in Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea areas, where it will continue on Saturday. Snow is likely to fall in the mountain systems. Temperatures are expected to drop and frost is expected to spread again across the interior of the country.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 This is the new panoramic lift tourist attraction that will offer spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline
  2. 2 Driest year on the Costa del Sol since at least 1872 draws to a close
  3. 3 Free tickets for Spain's local and medium-distance trains available from tomorrow
  4. 4 A timeline of one of the Costa del Sol's most popular destinations
  5. 5 Malaga gets ready to see in the New Year in style
  6. 6 Malaga is in the 'Top 5' of the most sought after destinations for New Year's Eve
  7. 7 Bulgaria: Be a sleuth in Sofia
  8. 8 Record tourism figures on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 New train lines but busier than ever
  10. 10 High-speed train tickets from just eight euros go on sale in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad