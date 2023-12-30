As 2023 bows out, what will the weather in the south of Spain be like on New Year's Eve?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Saturday, 30 December 2023, 20:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

This year will end with the passage of successive weather fronts through the north of the Spanish mainland on Sunday (31 December), where rain is expected, while nationally temperatures will experience a drop although they are expected to rise at the beginning of 2024, according to the forecast of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet).

In the case of Andalucía, the instability could leave weak showers from today (Saturday) onwards, more likely in the mountains of the south of the region. Looking ahead to New Year's Eve, there is a small chance of having to open umbrellas in the far west of the Atlantic coast, although they will be only occasional showers.

According to Aemet, daytime temperatures will fall on Sunday, except in the Ebro valley and on the Mediterranean coast, where they will do so on Monday. Frosts will be restricted to mountain areas.

In Andalucía on Sunday, Malaga province and specifically the Costa del Sol will once again record the highest maximum temperatures in the region, with 21C expected to bid farewell to the year. Minimum temperatures will also remain high, hovering around 11-12 degrees.

Strong gusts of wind

In addition, the south-westerly and westerly winds will increase across Spain, blowing with very strong gusts on Sunday, as well as on Monday afternoon, especially on the coasts and mountains of Galicia and the Bay of Biscay. In Malaga, gusts of up to 25 kilometres per hour are expected.

Between Tuesday 2 and Thursday 4 January, the passage of Atlantic fronts is expected to continue, more active than on previous days, leaving cloudy or overcast skies and rainfall in the northwest third of the country, which from Wednesday onwards will spread to the rest of the Atlantic slope, without ruling out the possibility that it may also affect points in the southeast in a weak way.

In Malaga, the Aemet has raised the probability of showers to 80% for next Thursday.

More stability in the run-up to Three Kings Day

Looking ahead to next weekend, Friday 5 and Saturday 6 January, Epiphany, Aemet expects an increase in stability, although rain will still occur on Friday in the eastern half of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, as well as in Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea areas, where it will continue on Saturday. Snow is likely to fall in the mountain systems. Temperatures are expected to drop and frost is expected to spread again across the interior of the country.