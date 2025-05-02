World music icons head to Marbella for Starlite festival

Tony Bryant MARBELLA. Friday, 2 May 2025, 10:50 Compartir

The Starlite Catalan Occidente music festival kicks off again next month with a cycle of rock, pop, contemporary and alternative music concerts, a series that will continue throughout July and August. The popular boutique festival will offer more than 50 days of concerts, with a programme that includes options for all audiences, ages and musical tastes. The concerts and shows take place in the two main spaces - the auditorium and the main stage and session area - between Friday 13 June and Friday 29 August.

Some of Spain's top artists, like Raphael, Miguel Bosé, Siempre Así and Fangoria will perform on the stage at the Nagüeles quarry, as will flamenco icons like Tomatito, and the Gypsy Kings (featuring Nicolás Reyes), the flamenco-fusion group who helped spread the genre throughout the rest of the world during the 1980s.

The line-up also includes some of the world's most influential bands and singers, such as Swedish rockers, Europe (8 July), who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like The Final Countdown and Carrie; and The Scorpions (21 July), the German heavy metal band who received significant commercial success on the album charts throughout the '80s.

The stage will welcome the multifaceted artist Will Smith (26 July) for the first time, when he will perform his new show, An Evening with Will Smith, a trip through his 30-year career; while one of the most successful American soul and funk bands, Kool and the Gang (27 June) will offer a night of non-stop hits, including Cherish, Celebration and Get Down on It.

British invasion

There are also plenty of bands from what became known as the second British invasion during the 1980s, such as the Pet Shop Boys (16 June), one of the UK's most successful pop duos whose hits include West End Girls and What Have I Done to Deserve This?

Others include Duran Duran (9 June), pioneers of the New Romantic scene, who had a string of chart success with hits like Girls on Film, Hungry Like a Wolf and The Reflex; Ali Cambell (22 June), former vocalist with UK reggae band UB40, who will present a trip through the band's greatest hits; Seal (10 June), who achieved fame with hits like Crazy and Killer; and Texas (11 August), the Glasgow band that shot to fame with I Don't Want a Lover.

The Welsh tiger

Among the most anticipated concerts of the season will be that of one of the greatest singers and artists of all time, Tom Jones, who will return to Starlite for the second consecutive year on Tuesday 5 August. Last year, the 'Welsh tiger' roared through his set leaving the audience breathless, and this year promises to be no different. His performance is sure to include classic tracks like What's New Pussy Cat, Green Green Grass of Home and It's Not Unusual, along with more recent songs like You Can Leave Your Hat On and Kiss.

Jones has sold over 100 million records and remains an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry, captivating audiences with his timeless hit discography and his enduring talent and charisma.

For a full list of concerts and ticket reservations, see:

