Whole lot of rock and roll during nostalgic tribute to Led Zeppelin

Thursday, 17 April 2025

The music of legendary British rock band Led Zeppelin will be recreated during a concert at the Louie Louie music venue in Estepona on Friday 25 April. Performed by Malaga band Red Zeppelin, who formed last year, the concert will offer a nostalgic trip through some of the most iconic rock anthems of the golden age of the 1970s progressive rock scene.

With a heavy, guitar-driven sound and drawing from influences including blues and folk, Led Zeppelin significantly influenced the music industry, particularly in the development of album-orientated rock.

The tribute concert will include songs like Stairway to Heaven, widely regarded as one of the greatest rock songs of all time, and others like Rock and Roll, Whole Lotta Love and Kashmir.

Red Zeppelin have performed at several venues in the province, and their gigs have been praised for their ability to recreate the magic and power of the band that changed the history of rock music.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 11pm, cost 13.16 euros and are available from www.entradium.com