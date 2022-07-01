'Weekers' return to Torre del Mar for first festival since 2019 The Hives, Third World and Nicky Jam are just some of the names on the Weekend Beach lineup from 6 to 9 July

From Wednesday 6 to Saturday 9 July, the Poniente beach area of Torre del Mar will be once again humming with the sounds of the Weekend Beach Festival.

Finally back after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, 'Weekers' will be hotly anticipating the return of this popular music event, which in the past has seen the likes of Black Eyed Peas, the Prodigy and David Guetta.

This year Swedish alternative rock band The Hives will be headlining, along with US reggaeton star Nicky Jam, Spanish popstar Rozalén and Jamaican reggae band Third World will be taking to the stage.

As before, there will be three stages offering different music styles from Spanish rock and pop, raggae to reggaeton and the legendary dance music stage that keeps revellers dancing until the early hours of Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Other highlights include Bastille, Residente and festival veterans such as La Pegatina, Miss Bolivia and Fyahbwoy.

As well as the music, there'll be a wide range of food and drinks stands as well as 'market' style stalls offering everything from festival souvenirs, clothes, tattoos and more.

Tickets are on sale at: www.weekendbeach.es and options include transport, camping and individual day tickets.