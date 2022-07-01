UB40 and Sister Sledge head to Marbella for summer cultural festival Marbella Arena will offer a series of shows, family events and a concert in aid of children caught up in the war in Ukraine

Marbella Arena has lined up a varied programme of concerts, gastronomic events and family shows that will take place in the former bullring in Puerto Banús throughout the summer season.

The season which kicked off last weekend with the Undercover tribute festival, will present top international bands, renowned classical musicians and a special concert by one of Ukraine's top rock groups.

The programme continues on Wednesday 20 July, when the orchestra and choir of Maggio Musicale Fiorentino take to the stage to present a performance of Beethoven's 9th Symphony. The orchestra consists of more than 150 musicians led by the world-famous conductor, Zubin Mehta, an Indian musical director famed for his work with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

On Saturday 30 July, Sister Sledge, one of America's most successful female vocal groups, will offer a night of nostalgia with a show that will present some of the groups most celebrated disco anthems, such as We Are Family and He's the Greatest Dancer.

The sisters, who have sold more than 200 million records during their 50-year career, will be joined by local singer Mr Maph, a gospel singer who has worked alongside acts such as Imagination, Shakatak and Edwin Starr.

Legendary British reggae band UB40, fronted by Ali Campbell, will return to Malaga province again for a concert on Saturday 6 August.

The group, founded in 1978, are currently on the A Real Labour of Love 40th Anniversary tour, and the show will feature the hits from the band's Labour of Love album (along with numerous other classics), which is best known for including the song Red Red Wine.

Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy will perform at the arena on Sunday 7 as part of their Help for Ukraine tour. The multi-award-winning group is recognised as the country's best live rock outfit due to their unique musical style and their incredible on-stage drive and energy. The band is fronted by Slava Vakarchuk, who said his aim was to "raise funds for the Ukrainian children who are suffering during this terrible war".

Other events include the Ronqueo de Atún (19 August), a show hosted by sommelier Joaquín Cortés and chef David Canca that mixes gastronomy with a live music show; and Teen Power, a family show that presents singing, dancing and rhythmic gymnastics performed by the popular YouTubers Karina and Marina.

The festival will close with two concerts (2, 3 September) by Danish composer and singer Thomas Helmig.

Information and tickets: www.marbellaarena.com